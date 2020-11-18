Mountaineer GameDay Basketball Preseason Special debuts this weekend on TV stations throughout West Virginia

Looking ahead to an exciting 2020-21 campaign with guests Bob Huggins, Mike Carey and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The start of a new college basketball season is just days away, and the Gold and Blue Nation crew is here to get you ready for the excitement with an exclusive TV special.

The Mountaineer GameDay Basketball Preseason Special will premiere this weekend on stations throughout West Virginia and will bring you everything you need to know about both WVU basketball teams as they begin new campaigns.

Co-hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell will bring you exclusive, in-depth interviews with men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins and women’s basketball coach Mike Carey. They’ll also give you the skinny on impact players to watch this season and the pulse on what’s happening around the Big 12 Conference.

Additional special guests like Mountaineer hoops analyst Warren Baker and women’s basketball play-by-play announcer Dan Zangrilli will also join the program to share their takes on the Mountaineers.

The Gold and Blue Nation team will also make a big announcement at the end of the special — but you’ll have to tune in to find out what’s coming next!

Here’s when and where to watch the Mountaineer GameDay Basketball Preseason Special in your area:

Friday, Nov. 20: Airing on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh at 6 p.m.

Airing on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21: Airing on WBOY-NBC, WTRF, WVNS and WDVM at 10 a.m.; airing on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh at 11 a.m.; airing on WOWK at noon

Airing on WBOY-NBC, WTRF, WVNS and WDVM at 10 a.m.; airing on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh at 11 a.m.; airing on WOWK at noon Sunday, Nov. 22: Airing on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh at 4 p.m.; airing on WBOY-ABC at 5 p.m.

*This basketball special will also be archived at www.goldandbluenation.com.