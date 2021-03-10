Mountaineer GameDay: Big 12 Tournament Special

Four members of the West Virginia University wrestling team have been seeded for the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, as announced by the NCAA on Wednesday evening.

Redshirt juniors Killian Cardinale (125) and Noah Adams (197), redshirt freshman Ryan Sullivan (133) and freshman Peyton Hall (165) will compete at this year’s tournament. Cardinale, Adams and Hall each earned automatic bids based on their performances at the 2021 Big 12 Wrestling Championship last weekend, while Sullivan received an at-large selection on Tuesday to punch his ticket.