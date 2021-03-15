Mountaineer GameDay: NCAA Tournament Special

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The bracket has been finalized and tipoff times have been set — now, it’s time to dance! Mountaineer GameDay continues in the postseason with a special episode ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers earned the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region and will face Morehead State, the No. 14 seed, in a late night showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:50 p.m. ET. Gold and Blue Nation’s Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell will be live in Morgantown the night before to get you ready for WVU’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018.

A closer look at West Virginia’s path through the Midwest Region, impact players to watch, a recap of the program’s postseason success under Bob Huggins, and much more. Join the Mountaineer GameDay crew on Thursday from 7-8 p.m. on your local Nexstar Station for your full NCAA Tournament preview.

Here’s where you can view the one-hour special in your area:

  • WOWK (CBS) Charleston-Huntington
  • WBOY (ABC) Clarksburg-Weston
  • WTRF (ABC) Wheeling-Steubenville
  • WVNS (FOX) Bluefield-Beckley
  • WDVM (Ind.) Hagerstown, MD-Washington DC

*The Mountaineer GameDay broadcast will be re-aired on AT&T Sportsnet at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter