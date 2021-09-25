Skip to content
Dr. Dave Walker signs off from the WTRF weatherdesk one last time
Ohio Valley’s Very Own Dr. Dave Says, “Nos Vemos.”
Belmont College expands program to help give drug offenders a second chance in life
Too early to say if or when the Wheeling Suspension Bridge can reopen to vehicles
Senators on border crisis: “Congress has got to do its job”
Mountaineer GameDay: Oklahoma – 9.25.21
Gold and Blue Nation
Sep 25, 2021 / 11:03 AM EDT
Sep 25, 2021 / 11:03 AM EDT
Executive Director of the United Way of the Ohio Valley Is Honored For Her Can-Do Attitude
Ohio Valley’s Very Own Dr. Dave Says, “Nos Vemos.”
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Belmont College expands program to help give drug offenders a second chance in life
Two acts of violence have neighbors on edge, so we asked is Wheeling safe?
Aaron’s Midday Update
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Aaron’s Noon Update
Woman and dog safe after Wheeling fire
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
Mountaineer GameDay: Oklahoma – 9.25.21
No. 13 WVU pours it on Iowa State to open Big 12 play
No. 4 West Virginia Set for St. Bonaventure
How Jared Bartlett is turning tragedy into triumph
WVU volleyball opens Big 12 play against Oklahoma
WVU tennis co-hosts Thunder in the Mountains
Keys to the Game: Minimal mistakes, slowing Rattler both musts vs. Sooners
Despite early success, WVU wants more out of defense
VIDEO: Reed Sunahara previes Big 12 opener with Oklahoma
West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma: Kick time, TV/stream info, odds and more
