MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 16, 2022) – Get ready, Mountaineer fans: the “most fun pregame show in West Virginia” is about to return.

A new season of Mountaineer GameDay, the award-winning WVU football TV pregame show, premieres this weekend with the program’s annual Preseason Special.

Co-hosts Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker will take you inside fall camp via an exclusive interview with coach Neal Brown. They’ll set the stage for another exciting season of Mountaineer football and look ahead to the highly anticipated return of the Backyard Brawl.

The Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Special, presented by Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration, is produced by Gold and Blue Nation. The special will air on five Nexstar TV stations in the region, as well as AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, at the following times:

WBOY (Clarksburg) — Saturday, Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. on WBOY-NBC & at 7 p.m. on WBOY-ABC

WOWK (Charleston) — Saturday, Aug. 20 at noon

WTRF (Wheeling) — Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.

WVNS (Beckley) — Saturday, Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. on WVNS-CBS & Sunday, Aug. 21 at noon on FOX 59

DC News Nows WDVM (Hagerstown) — Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh — Friday, Aug. 19 at 11 p.m. & Saturday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m.

All segments from this special will be archived at GoldAndBlueNation.com and on the free Gold and Blue Nation app. Check your local TV listings for more details on how to watch the Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Special in your hometown.

During the 2022 regular season, WVU fans can begin every gameday with Mountaineer GameDay. The pregame show will return to its regular time slot on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-noon prior to West Virginia’s nine Saturday contests. Mountaineer GameDay will also air on Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. prior to primetime showdowns with Pitt, Virginia Tech and Baylor.

The Mountaineer GameDay Kickoff Special, featuring live coverage from Pittsburgh, is also scheduled for Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. In addition, Gold and Blue Nation will once again produce The Neal Brown Television Show this season, with new episodes airing every Friday night and Saturday morning, beginning Aug. 26-27.

Mountaineer GameDay was named “Best Locally Produced Television Show” by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association in 2022.

The award-winning Gold and Blue Nation is proud to continue its exclusive TV partnership with WVU Athletics. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app on your favorite smart device so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.