Mountaineer GameDay returns this weekend

Before the Mountaineers take on Maryland on Saturday, Sept. 4, and before every WVU football game, get ready for the action with the most fun TV pregame show in West Virginia.

Start every game day with Mountaineer GameDay, a live, two-hour pregame show from Gold and Blue Nation that brings you key storylines, in-depth analysis, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and much more.

The show returns on Friday at 7 p.m. for the Mountaineer GameDay Kickoff Special. GameDay also airs at its normal time, Saturday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., to get you prepared for WVU versus Maryland.

Mountaineer GameDay is co-hosted by Nick Farrell and Amanda Mazey. Gold and Blue Nation’s Mountaineer Football Insider Anjelica Trinone also reports live on location, bringing you the latest breaking news and matchup insight in the leadup to kickoff.

Each week, the always-entertaining Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley breaks down West Virginia’s opponent inside The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General Stores. Veteran West Virginia broadcaster Scott Nolte also contributes his Keys to the Game, brought to you by Astorg Motors of Charleston.

The Mountaineer GameDay Kickoff Special airs Friday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. on the following stations:

Bluefield/Beckley WVNS

Charleston/Huntington WOWK

Clarksburg/Weston WBOY

Wheeling/Steubenville WTRF

Hagerstown, Md. WDVM

Pittsburgh, Pa. AT&T SportsNet

Mountaineer GameDay airs live every Saturday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on the following stations:

Saturdays at 10 a.m.

Bluefield/Beckley WVNS

Charleston/Huntington WOWK

Clarksburg/Weston WBOY

Wheeling/Steubenville WTRF

Hagerstown, Md. WDVM

Saturdays at 11 a.m.

Pittsburgh, Pa. AT&T SportsNet

Gold and Blue Nation is your home for year-round, multiplatform coverage of WVU Athletics. Mountaineer GameDay is produced weekly from Morgantown and other Big 12 Conference locations, bringing you insight, information and entertainment to start your game day. All shows are archived at www.goldandbluenation.com and on the free Gold and Blue Nation app.