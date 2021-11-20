Mountaineer GameDay: Texas 11-20-21

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade makes a triumphant return to Wheeling
Video
Top Stories
Pennsylvania State Police seek missing endangered elderly man from Washington County, PA
What is Luffy Token? Did you see the Billboard over The Ohio State game
OSHP St. Clairsville Post Announces 2021 Trooper of the Year
Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher wins telecommunications award
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Roethlisberger to return in key matchup vs Chargers
Top Stories
Steelers Roethlisberger will start, moved off COVID-19 list
St. Clairsville Season Ends in Respectable Game Versus Bulldogs
Video
Fuel Square Season Set with 5-2 Home Win
Martins Ferry Wins Season Opener
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Holiday Advertising Guide
Active Aging
Buy Local
Calendar
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
Feed The Need 2021
Holiday Wishes
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch And Win 2021
More
About Us
BestReviews
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Mountaineer GameDay: Texas 11-20-21
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Jamie Green
Posted:
Nov 20, 2021 / 11:02 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 20, 2021 / 11:02 AM EST
Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am
video
Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade makes a triumphant return to Wheeling
Video
Zach’s Friday Evening Update
Video
Rep. McKinley on spending bill: “I don’t think we should be providing funds for federally funded abortions.”
Got unwanted hazardous wastes in your house? You could get rid of them tomorrow
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Man accused of stealing Ohio women’s hearts, then their money
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
PEIA members calling on legislators over budget premium increases
Video
“Jingle This!” dinner show brings family friendly holiday performance to Oglebay
Video
"It will be ok:" For the WVU Medicine Children's Transport team, it's more than a job
Video
Zach’s Thursday Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
More Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
Mountaineer GameDay: Texas 11-20-21
Video
The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 13
Video
WVU, Texas meet in Morgantown as bowl eligibility hangs in balance
Video
VIDEO: Daniel Stratford previews NCAA Tournament second round clash with Virginia Tech
Video
No. 22/23 WVU tops Kennesaw State on Friday
Video
A Senior Day salute coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show
No. 11 WVU, Virginia Tech set to face in NCAA Tournament Second Round
Sherman Show continues: Taz leads WVU over Elon
WVU volleyball falls to Texas Tech
Video
Deuce McBride dominates in NBA G League debut
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade makes a triumphant return to Wheeling
Video
Zach’s Friday Evening Update
Video
Rep. McKinley on spending bill: “I don’t think we should be providing funds for federally funded abortions.”
Got unwanted hazardous wastes in your house? You could get rid of them tomorrow
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Man accused of stealing Ohio women’s hearts, then their money
Video
Trending Stories
Gas prices could soon drop, GasBuddy analyst predicts
Pennsylvania State Police seek missing endangered elderly man from Washington County, PA
What is Luffy Token? Did you see the Billboard over The Ohio State game
OSHP St. Clairsville Post Announces 2021 Trooper of the Year
Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher wins telecommunications award
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News