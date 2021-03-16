Mountaineer gymnastics ranks No. 24 on floor exercise

The West Virginia University gymnastics team ranks No. 24 on floor exercise in this week’s Road to Nationals Rankings.

The Mountaineers’ (2-7, 0-6 Big 12) ranking is based on their 49.225 National Qualifying Score (NQS). This week’s rankings are the third of the season based on NQS. Due to the limited number of meets for some teams in 2021, an NQS is calculated by taking a team’s top four scores instead of six. The top four scores, two of which must be from road meets, will be averaged and no score will be dropped.

West Virginia, who has ranked inside the top 25 on floor every week this season, registered a season-high total of 49.3 against its regional rival Pitt on March 5. Of note, the squad has posted a 49.0 or higher in all but two meets this season.

Individually, junior Kendra Combs is the lone Mountaineer to rank inside the top 65 in all four events. She is tied at No. 65 on floor with an NQS of 9.888.

Regionally, the Mountaineers rank No. 6 in the Southeast for the second straight week with a 195.688 NQS. The team sits at No. 3 on floor and is No. 5 on balance beam (49.088 NQS). WVU also checks in at No. 7 on vault (48.825 NQS) and on the uneven bars (48.856 NQS).

Five Mountaineers are regionally ranked in the top 25 of the floor and beam rankings.

Combs paces the team at No. 7 on floor, while sophomore Abbie Pierson and freshman Kiana Lewis are tied at No. 17 with an NQS of 9.863. Sophomore Emily Holmes-Hackerd comes in at No. 23 (9.856 NQS), followed by senior McKenna Linnen at No. 25 (9.844 NQS).

On beam, freshman Chloe Asper leads WVU and ranks No. 15 with an NQS of 9.838. Linnen is tied at No. 16 (9.831 NQS), and Pierson is tied at No. 22 (9.819 NQS). Junior Rachel Hornung comes in at No. 24 with an NQS of 9.813, followed by Holmes-Hackerd, who is tied at No. 25 with an NQS of 9.8.

Additionally, Lewis is tied at No. 18 on vault (9.838 NQS), and junior Esperanza Abarca ranks No. 22 on bars (9.825 NQS).

The Mountaineers rank No. 4 overall in the Big 12 Conference. WVU ranks as high as No. 3 on floor and is No. 4 on vault, bars and beam. Individually, Combs sits at No. 10 on floor.

The Mountaineers’ postseason slate starts with the 2021 Big 12 Gymnastics Championship, set for March 20, at the WVU Coliseum, in Morgantown. Denver, Iowa State, Oklahoma and the Mountaineers will battle for the conference crown live on ESPN2, starting at 2 p.m. ET.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols, and for the overall safety of spectators at indoor events, attendance will be capped at approximately 2,700 spectators. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. Tickets are $8 each, while WVU students are admitted for free with a valid Student I.D.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUGymnastics on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.