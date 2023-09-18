MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 2 West Virginia men’s soccer team returns to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Tuesday to take on the Dayton Flyers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Tuesday is Trivia Night where fans can pick up a trivia sheet at the marketing table upon entry and bring back their completed sheet at halftime for prizes to be given out to those with the most questions correct. It will also be World Cup/International Student Night.

Nick Farrell and Adam Zundell will be on the call for Tuesday’s contest on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, and live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

After a 2-2 draw on the road at No. 5 UCF, the Mountaineers have jumped up to No. 2 in the TopDrawerSoccer poll, only behind in-state rival Marshall. It is the highest ranking in program history in any poll. West Virginia is also currently No. 1 in the RPI.

Sophomore Marcus Caldeira is tied for the NCAA lead with seven goals this season and has scored in all six contests thus far. His seven goals are already the most for a Mountaineer in a single season since 2019.

Senior Thomas Decottignies scored for the first time as a Mountaineer against the Knights while senior Luke McCormick collected his 19th-career assist, tied for fourth-most in program history.

Senior Jackson Lee and the Mountaineer defense are allowing just 0.5 goals per game, sixth lowest in the country.

Dayton is led by 19th-year head coach Dennis Currier, who is 174-117-53 during his time with the Flyers. This season, Dayton is 2-4-1 and are coming off a dominant 6-0 victory against Rhode Island to open A-10 conference play.

Dayton is a volume-shooting team as the Flyers are fourth in the country with 17.71 shots per game. That high output of shots has led to 16 goals, sixth-most in the nation.

Joseph Melto Quiah leads the team with eight points (3g, 2a) while Hjalti Sigurdsson has seven points (3g, 1a).