Mountaineer rifle claims top spot in CRCA poll

The West Virginia University rifle team moved up two spots to No. 1 in the latest Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) poll, the organization announced.

The Mountaineers were last ranked No. 1 in the weekly poll on Jan. 13, 2021. WVU checked in at No. 3 in the CRCA preseason poll last week.

No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 TCU, No. 4 Alaska-Fairbanks and No. 5 Air Force followed behind and rounded out this week’s top five.

Along with West Virginia and Kentucky, the other seven members of the Great American Rifle Conference (GARC) also were featured in the poll, including No. 6 Memphis, No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 9 Army, No. 10 Nebraska, No. 13 NC State and No. 14 Akron.

WVU picked up a pair of top-10 road victories last week to rise to the top of this week’s national poll. The Mountaineers began the week by defeating then-No. 2 Ole Miss, 4733-4683, on Oct. 2, in Oxford, Mississippi. West Virginia then traveled to Murray, Kentucky, on Oct. 3, and defeated then-No. 8 Murray State, 4725-4674.

Next up, WVU returns to Morgantown on Sunday, Oct. 10, to square off against No. 6 Memphis, at the Bill McKenzie Mobile Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building. Sunday’s match against the Tigers is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

