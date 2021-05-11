Mountaineer safety enters the transfer portal

Redshirt senior safety Jake Long becomes the next member of the Mountaineer defense to depart from the program. On Tuesday, he announced via Twitter that he intends to enter the transfer portal.

“I appreciate all of the state of West Virginia and wish nothing but the absolute best for the program,” Long went on to say in the Twitter thread.

Due to eligibility relief granted by the NCAA, Long will have one year of eligibility remaining. In 2020, he saw action in six games and finished with four tackles. Long had a season-high three tackles against Army in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Long redshirted in 2016 and played in 11 games at cornerback in 2017 before missing the enter 2018 season due to a wrist injury. He moved to safety in 2019 where he saw action in seven contests.

