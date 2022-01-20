Mountaineer tennis opens spring slate at Penn State

The West Virginia University tennis team begins its spring 2022 season on Friday, Jan. 21, as the Mountaineers travel to University Park, Pennsylvania, to face Penn State.

First serve from indoor Sarni Tennis Center is set for 4 p.m. ET. A link to live stats for Friday’s match will be available on WVUSports.com.

“We are excited to get the season underway this week against Penn State,” Mountaineer coach Miha Lisac said. “With a lot of new players on the roster, I’m looking forward to seeing how we can perform this season and how far we can go as a program.”

WVU is seeking its second win over PSU on Friday afternoon. West Virginia last competed against Penn State in the spring of 2017, falling short, 3-4, in University Park.

The Nittany Lions enter Friday’s contest with a record of 0-1, coming off a 0-7 loss to Old Dominion.

West Virginia is coming off a 3-6 spring campaign a year ago. Sophomore Momoko Nagato leads the returners with a singles record of 3-6 and a doubles record of 3-3. Senior Anastasiia Bovolskaia also recorded three singles wins a year ago and went a team-best in doubles play, 4-3.

Last fall, Nagato and junior Penny Hsieh appeared in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Atlantic Super Regional quarterfinal round on Oct. 24, 2021. This marked the Mountaineers first quarterfinals appearance since Kat Lyman and Anne-Sophie Courteau in 2019. Freshman Michaela Kucharova leads the squad with the highest record (14-4) as it wrapped up the fall campaign with a 9-1 singles record and a 5-3 doubles record.

Keep up with West Virginia women’s tennis on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by following @WVUtennis.