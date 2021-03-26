Mountaineer track and field competes in Raleigh Relays

The West Virginia University track and field team competed in the Raleigh Relays, in Raleigh, North Carolina, at Paul Derr Track & Field Facility. The competition will run from Thursday, March 25 to Saturday, March 27.

In all, WVU competed in one event on its first day of competition on Thursday, March 25. The Mountaineers competed in five events on the second day of competition on Friday, March 26.

Thursday’s meet began with lone Mountaineer competitor, sophomore Erica Hegele. Hegle competed in the 100-meter hurdle competition placing 25th (14.86 m).

Friday’s competition began with Junior Sada Wright’s 13th place showing in the discus throw with 41.71 meters. The Mountaineers then saw action in triple jump when junior Myesha Nott placed fifth with a 12.04 distance. They were followed by freshman Abigale Mullings who tied for second place in high jump with a 1.70 meter showing to round out the Mountaineers field competition.

On the track, redshirt senior Candace Archer finished in 55th place in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:36.93.

The annual meet featured upwards of 70 competing universities.

Saturday’s competition will begin with the final sections of the men’s and women’s hammer throw and long jump competitions at 10 a.m. ET. Track events will begin at 11 a.m. Live results will be available at results.flashresults.com.

