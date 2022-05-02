Mountaineer bats catch fire before hosting No. 10 Texas – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University baseball team has added a game against Charleston (W.Va.) on Wednesday, May 4, in Morgantown.
First pitch at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark is set for 6 p.m. ET.
Admission to the Mountain State matchup is free for all fans. Additionally, live stats will be available at WVUsports.com, and fans can listen to the game on the Mountaineer Sports Network on 100.9 WZST-FM, as well as various affiliates throughout the state, the WVU Gameday app, the free Varsity Network app and WVUsports.com.
Of note, Wednesday’s game will not be televised.
The Mountaineers and Golden Eagles are set to meet for the first time since March 27, 1991. WVU holds a 17-4 advantage in the all-time series.