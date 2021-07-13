Mountaineers again earn ITA academic honors

The West Virginia University women’s tennis team was named an Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team for the eighth consecutive year, announced by the ITA on Monday.

In addition to the team’s accolade, five members were tabbed as ITA Scholar-Athletes for the 2021 season. Seniors Hunter Bleser (multidisciplinary studies) and Anne-Sophie Courteau (biology), as well as juniors Anastasiia Bovolskaia (international studies) and Nicole Roc (finance) and freshman Momoko Nagato (business) were recognized by the ITA for their outstanding work in the classroom.

“ITA individual and team academic awards are very well deserved for each and every one of our recipients,” said Head Coach Miha Lisac. “The award is also shared by our academic advising, tutoring and athletic department staff for their hard work and support of our team. At WVU, academic success is equally as important as building a successful team on the tennis courts.”

This marks the third ITA Scholar-Athlete selection for Roc, while Courteau and Bovolskaia earned their second consecutive honor.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must meet a set of academic and athletic standards of: have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year and be listed on the institutional eligibility form.

