MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team is back home for more Big 12 Conference play, as No. 12 Oklahoma State travels to Morgantown on Friday, April 8. First serve against the Cowboys is set for 5 p.m. ET, at the Summit Tennis Academy.

“It will be good to be back home after two weeks on the road,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We are excited to welcome Oklahoma State to Morgantown on Friday. They are some of the best in the Big 12 and in the country. I’m excited for our team to have this challenge.”

The Mountaineers (7-13, 0-6 Big 12) and the Cowboys (14-3, 5-1 Big 12) are set to meet for the eighth time since joining the Big 12. West Virginia is seeking its first win over Oklahoma State. The last time the two programs met was in 2019, when OSU topped WVU, 6-1.

The Cowboys are currently ranked No. 12 nationally and come to Morgantown on a three-match win streak, dating back to March 25. OSU’s only conference loss come from then-No.6 Texas, 4-1, on Mar. 25.

West Virginia is coming off of a road swing in Kansas for a pair of Big 12 matches. The Mountaineers made their way to Lawrence on April 1, for a matchup against then-No. 22 Kansas. WVU fell to KU, 4-2, before traveling to Manhattan on April 3, to play then-No. 50 Kansas State. West Virginia fell to the Wildcats, 4-0, to conclude their weekend in the Sunflower State.