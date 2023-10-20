MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU (9-13, 2-7 Big 12) and Cincinnati (10-9, 3-6 Big 12) went to five sets for the second-straight night at the WVU Coliseum, but the Bearcats avenged their loss from Thursday with a 3-2 win Friday.

Like it did Thursday night, WVU started slow with a 27-25 first-set loss after achieving two set points in its favor.

The Mountaineers, though, could not have responded better. WVU did not trail at any point in the second set, and won it 25-21. Outside hitters Bailey Miller and Hailey Green each recorded three kills in the set.

The Bearcats responded in the third set with one of its most dominant runs of the series. Cincinnati won 25-16, and the Bearcats finished the set with six unanswered points.

In the fourth set, WVU never faced a deficit of larger than two points. Once the Mountaineers earned a 6-5 advantage, they never looked back, and secured the set 25-22 to force the second fifth set in as many nights.

The fifth set was a heartbreaker for WVU. The Mountaineers led 14-12 and played two match points, but the Bearcats finished the set on a 4-0 run to win their first match in five games.

Miller recorded a double-double with 16 kills and 12 digs. Tierney Jackson (14), Green (13) and Maddy McGath all had 10-or-more kills. WVU setter Lauren DeLo had a team-high 46 assists.

WVU resumes action next week with a pair of games against Kansas in Lawrence that will take place Thursday and Friday.