Women’s basketball climbs two spots in Coaches Poll

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team (17-3, 11-3 Big 12) moved up two spots to rank No. 22 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll, announced Tuesday.

The Mountaineers received 165 points to rank No. 22. West Virginia is ranked behind No. 21 Tennessee (13-6) and in front of No. 23 DePaul (13-5).

WVU is one of two Big 12 teams featured in today’s poll. Baylor (17-2, 12-1 Big 12) received 608 points and moved up one spot to rank No. 7 this week.

Next up, the Mountaineers head to Iowa State on Wednesday, Feb. 24, for a matchup at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The contest will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

