MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fourteen members of the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams completed competition at USA Swimming’s 2022 Toyota U.S. Open from Dec. 1-3, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Mountaineers’ weekend in Greensboro was highlighted by a pair of finals appearances by freshman Mia Cheatwood. The Bowling Green, Ohio, native began the weekend breaking the WVU long course record in the 100-meter breaststroke on Dec. 2, swimming an Olympic Trials cut time of 1:10.18 in both prelims and finals to finish 11th overall in the finals. Cheatwood bested the previous record of 1:11.33, set by Jenelle Zee (2011-15).

To cap her weekend, Cheatwood earned her second trip to finals after finishing 15th overall in the 200 breast prelims on Dec. 3, touching the wall in 2:34.77. In the B final, she finished eighth with a time of 2:38.67.

“This was a really good week of swimming for our U.S. Open group,” coach Vic Riggs said. “They did a great job all week. For many of them, this was their first national-level meet and to come away with a couple Olympic Trials cuts, a school record and several lifetime bests is a big accomplishment.

“Additionally, Ada Szwabinska made finals in the 50 free and 100 free at Polish Nationals this week as well, so we’re proud of her for swimming well on her national stage.”

On the first day of competition, senior Roberts Zemturis and sophomores Braden Osborn and Conner McBeth began WVU’s weekend in the 50-meter freestyle. Zemturis led the way in 48th with a lifetime best of 23.62, followed closely by McBeth in 49th in 23.66, also a lifetime best. Osborn rounded out the finishers in 67th with a 24.04.

On day two, junior Roanoke Shirk placed 50th in the 200 free with a lifetime-best time 1:56.81. In the 100 breast, freshman Adam McDonald placed 45th (1:04.95), followed by junior Joe Schaefer in 53rd (1:05.67) and senior Conrad Molinaro in 67th (1:07.40). The men wrapped up day two action in the 100 butterfly, led by senior David Snider in 39th (55.96). Sophomore Zhenya Ingram placed 48th with a lifetime-best time of 56.55, followed Osborn in 52nd (57.13).

On the women’s side, Cheatwood tallied her two finals appearances, while senior Jacqueline McCutchan earned a lifetime best in the 100-meter backstroke. She finished 48th overall with a time of 1:06.84.

Incoming Mountaineer Danny Berlitz also competed at the U.S. Open in Greensboro, swimming unattached in the 200-meter individual medley finals. He posted an Olympic Trials cut time of 2:02.81 in prelims, before appearing in the A final and finishing sixth with a time of 2:03.01.

Additionally, Szwabinska earned a pair of finals appearances at the 2022 Polish Nationals over the weekend, placing ninth overall in the 50 free finals with a time of 25.96 (SCM). In the 100 free finals, she posted a time of 56.81 to finish ninth, before wrapping up competition in the 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 32.73 to place sixth.



West Virginia is now off until it kicks off the new year with a dual meet at Pitt on Saturday, Jan. 14. Action at Trees Pool in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.