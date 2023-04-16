West Virginia University logo inside of state outline as decor inside of new training facility for WVU Athletics (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team (11-10, 1-7 Big 12) fell, 6-1, to No. 50 TCU (12-8, 3-6 Big 12) on Sunday, April 16, to conclude its 2023 home slate, at the Mountaineer Tennis Courts, in Morgantown.

West Virginia started the match with high energy during doubles, but ultimately dropped the point to the Horned Frogs. Sophomore Tatiana Lipatova and redshirt freshman Maja Dodik fell short to TCU’s Destinee Martins and Tiphanie Lemaitre, 6-2. TCU clinched the doubles point after junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova were defeated by Mercedes Aristegui and Jade Otway, 6-4.

At No. 1 doubles, sophomore/senior pair Camilla Bossi and Ting-Pei Chang ended unfinished, 4-3.

During singles play, Bossi fell to Lemaire, 6-1, 6-0. Next up, Chang fell to No. 115 Aristegui in two straight sets, 6-4, 6-1, before Dodik fell to Otway, 6-1, 6-3.

In the No. 4 slot, Nagato fell to Martins, 6-2, 6-3. At No. 6, fifth-year senior Pei-Ju Hsieh battled through her final home match against Helena Narmont, but ultimately fell in two sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Kucharova claimed West Virginia’s only victory of the day at No. 3 singles against TCU’s Yu-Chin Tsai, 6-4, 2-6 (10-6).

Doubles Results

Camilla Bossi/Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) vs. Yu-Chin Tsai/Helena Narmont (TCU) 4-3, unfinished

Mercedes Aristegui/Jade Otway (TCU) def. Momoko Nagato/Michaela Kucharova (WVU) 6-4

Destinee Martins/Tiphanie Lemaitre (TCU) def. Tatiana Lipatova/Maja Dodik (WVU) 6-2

Singles Results

Tiphanie Lemaitre (TCU) def. Camilla Bossi (WVU) 6-1, 6-0

Mercedes Aristegui (TCU) def. Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) 6-4, 6-1

Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Yu-Chin Tsai (TCU) 6-4, 2-6, 10-6

Destinee Martins (TCU) def. Momoko Nagato (WVU) 6-2, 6-3

Jade Otway (TCU) def. Maja Dodik (WVU) 6-1, 6-3

Helena Narmont (TCU) def. Pei-Ju Hsieh (WVU) 6-3, 6-4

Looking Ahead

West Virginia travels to Lawrence, Kansas for its final regular season match against No. 10 Iowa State on Tuesday, April 18. First serve against the Cyclones is set for 5 p.m. ET.