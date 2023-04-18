MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team (11-11, 1-8 Big 12) concluded its 2023 regular season against No. 11 Iowa State (17-4, 7-2 Big 12) on Tuesday evening. The Mountaineers fell, 4-0, to the Cyclones in Lawrence, Kansas.

During doubles play, sophomore Camilla Bossi and senior Ting-Pei Chang fell to No. 52 Thasaporn Naklo and Anna Supapitch Kuearum, 6-0. West Virginia dropped the doubles point after sophomore/junior pair Michaela Kucharova and Momoko Nagato fell to No. 64 Ange Oby Kajuru and Xinyi Nong, 5-7.

At No. 3 doubles, redshirt freshman Maja Dodik and sophomore Tatiana Lipatova went unfinished against Miska Kadleckova and Sofia Cabezas, 5-5.

Moving on to singles play, the Cyclones went on a 3-0 run to claim the victory over West Virginia. Leading off, #78 Oby Kajuru defeated Chang, 6-1, 6-0. Next up, Kadleckova defeated Kucharova, 6-1, 6-0, before Bossi dropped the match to No. 67 Naklo, 6-0, 6-3.

At No. 4, 5 and 6 singles, Dodik, Lipatova and Hsieh went unfinished.

Doubles Results

#52 Thasaporn Naklo/Anna Supapitch Kuearum (ISU) def. Camilla Bossi/Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) 6-0

#64 Ange Oby Kajuru/Xinyi Nong (ISU) def. Momoko Nagato/Michaela Kucharova (WVU) 5-7

Tatiana Lipatova/Maja Dodik (WVU) vs. Miska Kadleckova/Sofia Cabezas (ISU) 5-5, unfinished

Singles Results

#67 Thasaporn Naklo (ISU) def. Camilla Bossi (WVU) 6-0, 6-3

#78 Ange Oby Kajuru (ISU) def. Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) 6-1, 6-0

Miska Kadleckova (ISU) def. Michaela Kucharova (WVU) 6-1, 6-0

Anna Supapitch Kuearum (ISU) Maja Dodik (WVU) 6-0, 1-5, unfinished

Sofia Cabezas (ISU) Tatiana Lipatova (WVU) 6-6 (2-2), unfinished

Xinyi Nong (ISU) Pei-Ju Hsieh (WVU) 1-6, 3-2, unfinished

Looking Ahead

West Virginia continues play in Lawrence, Kansas, on April 20-23, to compete at the Big 12 Championship, hosted by the University of Kansas.