Is even more history on the way this weekend in Austin?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After earning its fifth Big 12 series win in a row, WVU baseball has moved into the top 10 in college baseball’s poll of record.

The Mountaineers check in at No. 6 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25, which was published Monday morning. They moved up six spots from No. 12 in that poll after a 3-1 week.

WVU is also ranked at No. 7 in the Baseball America poll, good for a four-spot jump in that ranking.

According to WVU Athletics historian John Antonik, this is the first time the Mountaineer baseball team has cracked the top 10 in the 43-year history of the Baseball America poll.

WVU is also No. 18 in RPI.

The Mountaineers will conclude the regular season this week with a three-game series at Texas, which begins Thursday night. They enter that series with a two-game lead over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 standings. Both Texas and Kansas State are three games back.

The Mountaineers are also among the frontrunners to host an NCAA regional.