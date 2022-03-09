The West Virginia University tennis team fell, 4-3, to Michigan State on Wednesday, March 9, at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown.

“Overall, it was a good battle today, in both doubles and singles,” Mountaineer coach Miha Lisac said. “We have to get better at getting some big points and turning the matches in our favor. But there is no reason to be defeated after today’s performance. We have a match on Saturday, so we’ll work on our mentality and getting over this hump.”

Wednesday’s contest began with doubles play, as senior Anastasiia Bovolskaia and freshman Tatiana Lipatova claimed the first victory of the day, dominating Charlotte Gisclon and Dagmar Zdrubecka, 6-1.

Next up, freshmen pair Kendall Kovick and Michaela Kucharova fell, 4-6, to Mary Lewis and Maja Pietrowicz, leaving the doubles point to freshman Camilla Bossi and junior Ting-Pei Chang.

Bossi and Chang went toe-to-toe with Nicole Stephens and Ayshe Can. The two went to tie-break, ultimately topping the Spartan pair to claim the doubles point, 7-6(3).

In the No. 1 spot, Kovick falls to Lewis, 1-6, 3-6, putting MSU on the board. Next up, Lipatova defeats Can in two straight-sets (6-4, 6-4), recording the first singles point for WVU, giving the Mountaineers an advantage.

Bossi tallies another win for the Mountaineers against Charlotte Gisclon. The freshman took the match, 7-6(3), 6-4, to keep WVU on top.

Michigan State’s Pietrowicz fights her way back in a three-set victory over Bovolskaia. The Spartan claimed the match, 6-3, before Bovolskaia forced the tie-break with a 7-5 victory in the second. Pietrowicz outlasts the senior, 6-1, to tally a point for MSU.

In the No. 2 spot, Chang falls to Stephens in two sets. After going to tie-break in the first set, 7-6(16), Stephens took the match, 6-3.

With the match all tied-up, it came down to Kucharova and Lemonds. The sophomore claimed the first set, 7-5, before coming up short in the second, 6-7(6).

Doubles Results

Camilla Bossi/Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Nicole Stephens/Ayshe Can (MSU), 7-6(3)

Mary Lewis/Maja Pietrowicz (MSU) def. Kendall Kovick/Michaela Kucharova (WVU), 4-6

Anastasiia Bovolskaia/Tatiana Lipatova (WVU) def. Charlotte Gisclon/Magmar Zdrubecka (MSU), 6-1

Singles Results

Mary Lewis (MSU) def. Kendall Kovick (WVU), 6-1, 6-3

Nicole Stephens (MSU) def. Ting-Pei Chang (WVU), 7-6(16), 6-3

Maja Pietrowicz (MSU) def. Anastasiia Bovolskaia (WVU), 6-3, 5-7, 6-1

Tatiana Lipatova (WVU) def. Ayshe Can (MSU), 6-4, 6-4

Lauren Lemonds (MSU) def. Michaela Kucharova (WVU), 5-7, 7-6(6), 6-2

Camilla Bossi (WVU) def. Charlotte Gisclon (MSU), 7-6(3), 6-4

Looking Ahead

West Virginia continues its homestand against Towson on Saturday, March 12. First serve against the Tigers is set for 3 p.m. ET, at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown.

