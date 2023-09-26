MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One week after achieving its highest-ever placement in college soccer’s Top 25 polls, the Mountaineers took a small step back on Tuesday.

West Virginia (6-0-2) fell to No. 7 in the country in Top Drawer Soccer’s national rankings, and Number 4 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25. Despite falling out of the top 5, this is still among the highest rankings the program has ever held on the national level.

WVU captured a 1-0 win at home over Dayton last Tuesday, but played to a scoreless draw against a one-win Georgia Southern team in Morgantown on Friday. The Mountaineer registered 20 shots, seven on goal, against the Eagles but could not find the back of the net.

Dan Stratford’s crew has a 0-0-2 record in Sun Belt Conference play this year. The Mountaineers are one of three SBC teams in the Top 25 this week. Marshall continues to rank first in the country. UCF is now one spot ahead of the Mountaineers, ranking No. 3.

West Virginia is back in action on the road Tuesday night against UNC Greensboro (1-5-3). The Spartans have lost three of their last four matches.