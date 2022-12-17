West Virginia’s 2023 recruiting class grew by one member Saturday morning.

Three-star running back DJ Oliver out of Port Saint Joe, Florida, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on social media. Fellow Class of 2023 commit Jahiem White welcomed Oliver to WVU on social media, as well.

Oliver is a bruising running back, currently standing six feet tall and weighing 237 pound. According to his Twitter account, the senior tailback can squat well over 500 pounds.

Oliver was scheduled to be in Morgantown for his official visit this weekend.

Port Saint Joe, Florida is located Southwest of Tallahassee in the state’s panhandle. Oliver and Port Saint Joe High School went 8-3 this season. The tailback rushed for 983 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 12.93 yards per carry, according to stats listed on MaxPreps.

Oliver chose the Mountaineers over offers from Army, Navy and USF, among others. WVU extended a scholarship offer to Oliver on Dec. 3, with running backs coach Chad Scott leading the way on his recruiting.

With 21 commits, including four-star recruit Rodney Gallagher, West Virginia’s 2023 recruiting class now ranks No. 28 according to Rivals, and No. 31 according to 247Sports.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 is National Signing Day. Gold and Blue Nation will provide comprehensive coverage of WVU’s signing class throughout the day, including with the MGD 2022 Signing Day Special, which will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on Nexstar Stations across West Virginia. AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh will also air the recruiting special on Dec. 22 at 5 p.m.