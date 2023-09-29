MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 4 West Virginia University men’s soccer team heads to Atlanta to battle Georgia State in Sun Belt action on Saturday. Kickoff from the GSU Soccer Complex is set for 2 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s game will be available to stream on ESPN+ with live stats available on WVUsports.com.

The Mountaineers are 7-0-2 on the season after a 2-1 victory at UNC Greensboro on Tuesday. Junior Max Broughton scored the game-winning goal with less than 10 minutes remaining while sophomore Marcus Caldeira scored his eighth goal of the season, second-most in the nation.

Senior Yutaro Tsukada assisted on both goals and now has a team-high five this year.

The goal given up to the Spartans was just the fourth that WVU has conceded this season. The Mountaineers are averaging just 0.44 goals against per game, the fifth-best mark in the nation.

Georgia State is led by 14th-year head coach Brett Surrency, who is 138-94-23 during his time with the Panthers. The Panthers are 3-2-4 this season after playing to a 3-3 draw against Lipscomb on Tuesday. In the Sun Belt, GSU is 1-0-1 with a win at South Carolina and a draw against Old Dominion.

Ethan Sassine leads the Panthers with four goals and eight points this season while Simon Carlson has contributed with three goals. Josh Hangi has made 36 saves in goal this season and has a 1.13 goals against average.