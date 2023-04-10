MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia baseball team heads to Penn State on Tuesday for midweek action. First pitch from State College is set for 6 p.m.

The game will be available to stream on B1G Network+ and can be heard on the Mountaineer Sports Network baseball radio network, including the flagship station 100.9 Jack FM in Morgantown, and on the Varsity Network app. Andrew Caridi will bring you all the play-by-action.

The Mountaineers are currently 23-9 after dropping two of three to Kansas over the weekend. In the Big 12, they are 3-3 and are the only team in the conference with less than 10 overall losses this season.

Freshman Robby Porco took home Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors after striking out 12 Jayhawks on Sunday while allowing just one earned run in 6.0 innings. He is the first WVU freshman to earn Pitcher of the Week honors since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in 2013.

Sophomore JJ Wetherholt continues to lead the nation with 60 hits this season and is third in the country with 26 stolen bases. He leads the Big 12 with a .448 batting average and 42 runs scored as well.

Junior Landon Wallace is coming off a big week in which he hit .467 (7-for-15) with three home runs, two doubles, five RBI, and eight runs scored. His big performance led him to be named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week presented by University Apartments.

Penn State enters the game with a 17-11 record after sweeping Delaware State over the weekend.

Thomas Bramley leads Penn State with a .327 average while Kyle Hannon has a team-high six home runs and 20 stolen bases.

Redshirt-freshman Ben DeMell will get the start and is 0-0 with 14 strikeouts in 16.1 innings pitched. Steven Miller has been PSU’s main reliever and has a 3.41 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 29.0 innings.