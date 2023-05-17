MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6 West Virginia baseball team heads to Texas for its final series of the regular season. First pitch on Thursday and Friday are set for 7:30 p.m. ET while Saturday is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

All three games will be available to watch on the Longhorn Network and can also be heard on the Mountaineer Sports Network baseball radio network, including the flagship station 100.9 Jack FM in Morgantown, and on the Varsity Network app. Andrew Caridi will bring you all the play-by-action.

The Mountaineers are currently 39-13 overall and 15-6 in the Big 12, two games up on Oklahoma State in the standings. One win by WVU would clinch at least a share of the Big 12 title while two wins or a win and Cowboy loss to Oklahoma would secure the outright championship.

West Virginia is coming off it fifth-straight winning weekend, taking two of three from Texas Tech at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark this past week.

Sophomore JJ Wetherholt is enjoying the best season in Mountaineer history as he currently leads the country with a .466 batting average while also tallying 15 home runs, 21 doubles, 56 RBI, 64 runs scored, and 35 stolen bases. He is coming off his third Big 12 Player of the Week performance and has also been named to the Golden Spikes Watchlist, Bobby Bragan Watchlist, and was recently invited to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Training Camp this summer.

Junior Ben Hampton and graduate student Blaine Traxel have been steady presences for the Mountaineers on the mound, each making 13 starts. Traxel is 7-4 with a 3.23 ERA and 68 strikeouts while Hampton is 5-2 with a 4.04 ERA and 62 strikeouts.

In the bullpen, junior Carlson Reed has a 1.13 ERA with seven saves. Redshirt-freshman David Hagaman has a 2.54 ERA while sophomore Aidan Major has 47 strikeouts in 38.2 innings.

Texas enters the weekend with a 35-18 record and 12-9 mark in Big 12 play. Texas owns the best staff ERA in the Big 12 at 4.12. They keep the ball in the park as Longhorn pitchers have allowed just 29 home runs all season.

Lucas Gordon has is 5-1 with a 2.71 ERA and 77 strikeouts while Lebarron Johnson Jr. has a 2.76 ERA with 73 strikeouts.

At the plate, Peyton Powell is hitting .360 with nine home runs and 39 RBI. Eric Kennedy leads the team with 15 home runs.