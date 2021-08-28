Mountaineers host Duquesne on Sunday

The No.12-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team is set to play its second game in three days, as it welcomes Duquesne to Morgantown on Sunday, Aug. 29. First kick from Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

There will be a 2021 schedule poster giveaway during Sunday’s contest, along with post-match autographs with the team. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME to avoid lines at the gate on game day. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. Any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors at the stadium ticket window on match day.

WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The office, as well as the stadium gates, opens at 4 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Andrew Caridi and Liam Belan have the call of Sunday’s match on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown. Live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

“We have a quick turnaround this weekend, and we know Sunday is going to be a tough game,” Mountaineer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “With less than 48 hours to prepare it’s going to be tough, but we look forward to getting back home and playing in front of our home crowd.”

In the squad’s first away game of the campaign, WVU tallied a 3-1 win at Bucknell on Aug. 27. A trio of Mountaineers scored a goal in the win, while senior defender Jordan Brewster’s 59th-minute penalty kick was credited as the game winner, the second of her career. Sophomore forward/midfielder Abby Rodriguez tallied her first career strike in the contest, while junior defender Julianne Vallerand recorded her second goal of the season to lift WVU to the two-goal win. West Virginia outshot Bucknell, 13-7, with WVU placing nine of those on goal.

Sunday’s matchup marks the 12th all-time meeting between West Virginia and Duquesne, as the Mountaineers hold a 9-0-2 advantage in the series. The Dukes were just the second team Izzo-Brown’s infant Mountaineers ever played, as they met on Sept. 4, 1996, in WVU‘s first season of competition. The two squads battled to a 1-1 tie in overtime in Pittsburgh.

Since that first matchup, West Virginia has beaten Duquesne in every match but one, a Sept. 6, 2011, contest which resulted in a 1-1, double overtime draw. The two programs last met in 2019, with the Mountaineers coming away with a 2-0, season-opening win at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

Al Alvine enters his 10th season as the head coach of the Duquesne women’s soccer team. He is the Dukes’ all-time winningest coach with an overall record of 67-74-21, including a 33-41-10 mark in Atlantic 10 play. He set a program record in 2015 with 12 victories, including the program’s first-ever A-10 Championship and NCAA Tournament bid.

The Dukes are 1-0-1 this season, following a 2-2 draw against Valparaiso on Aug. 27. Duquesne scored a pair of second-half goals to take the lead, but allowed a late Valpo score to send it into overtime. Emma Brundy leads the team with a pair of goals on the season, while Hannah Nguyen has two assists so far this year. Megan Virgin leads the squad in goal with 11 saves.