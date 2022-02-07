Mountaineers host struggling ISU Cyclones Tuesday

Bob Huggins expects his team to see a variety of defensive schemes, and one of the top offensive weapons in the Big 12, when WVU hosts Iowa State Tuesday evening

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A pair of struggling teams will meet on the hardwood inside the WVU Coliseum Tuesday night.

West Virginia (13-9, 2-7 Big 12) will host Iowa State (16-7, 3-7 Big 12) in the first meeting between the two programs this season.

West Virginia has lost each of its last seven games, overall, while Iowa State has lost four of its last five Big 12 matchups.

Recent struggles don’t mean Tuesday night will be an easy win for either team, though.

“It’s the Big 12. It’s not some of those other leagues,” West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said Monday.

Iowa State started the season by winning each of their first 12 games, and upset then-No. 9 Texas Tech in the Cyclones’ second conference game of the year.

“They’re good. They run good stuff,” said Huggins. “They execute very well. They’ve got size. They can make shots.”

Things haven’t gone to plan since. The Cyclones have subsequently lost six of their next eight conference games, with the only other win in that stretch coming against Missouri in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

ISU and WVU are averaging an identical 68 points per game on offense, overall, this season. However, Iowa State is averaging less than 62 points per game in conference play.

Izaiah Brockington leads the way for Iowa State, scoring at a 16.9 points per game clip. Brockington is fourth in the Big 12 in scoring, second in rebounding, and is the top free throw shooter in the conference.

“Brockington has had a heck of a year. He’s really played well for them,” said Huggins. “He’s 6’4″ but he’s really athletic. I mean, he’s big time athletic. He can make athletic plays, and he has. Since he went there, he’s shooting the ball so much better. He’s shooting it better than he shot it at Penn State. And he can create his own.”

Brockington is one of a number of scoring options that Iowa State head coach, T.J. Otzelberger, has from the guard position. But it’s not just the guards that can get it done.

“They play more three guard [sets],” Huggins said. “But they’ve got [good height] that they play. And they both shoot it. Big George [Conditt IV] has been around there for quite a while. But, they’ve got other guys that have size, that can step outside and can shoot it.”

Freshman guard Tyrese Hunter is the only other Cyclones player that is averaging double-figures, scoring-wise, this year. However, senior guard Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 9.9 points per contest.

Asked what will make the difference against Iowa State, Huggins pointed to whether or not shots start falling for the Mountaineers.

“We got to make shots. We got to make shots, we got to make close shots,” said Huggins. “And we’re going to have to defend.”

As of now, it’s unclear if West Virginia’s top shot maker, Taz Sherman, will be available for Tuesday’s game.

Huggins said, Monday, that Sherman did not practice on Sunday. However, the head coach also stated that practicing is not a prerequisite for Sherman to play. Sherman, who missed Saturday’s contest against Texas Tech due to a concussion he sustained in the second half against Baylor, remains the second-leading scorer in the Big 12.

Jalen Bridges got off to a hot start last time out, scoring 16 points in the first half against the Red Raiders. However, he and Sean McNeil were held to a combined seven points in the second half, to which Huggins credited a change in defense by Texas Tech.

According to Huggins Monday, Iowa State will use a variety of defensive schemes against the Mountaineers. That’s the case in both the half-court, and the full-court, flow of the game.

Tip-off between West Virginia and Iowa State is set for 7 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The game is slated to be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, and can also be seen on WatchESPN.