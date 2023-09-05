The 2023 National Football League regular season gets underway on Thursday. The first full Sunday slate of games will be played a few days later on Sept. 10, one day after the West Virginia University football team hosts Duquesne in the home opener.
Nineteen former Mountaineers entered the preseason on NFL rosters. After countless business decisions were made by all 32 teams, 14 WVU products remain on NFL team payrolls — nine on active rosters, four on practice squads, and one on injured reserve.
Here is a breakdown of where you can find these former West Virginia standouts suiting up on Sundays.
Arizona Cardinals
- Kyzir White – ILB – 6th year
- Dante Stills – DT – Rookie
Baltimore Ravens
- Daryl Worley – CB – 8th year (Practice Squad)
Cincinnati Bengals
- Will Grier – QB – 5th year (Practice Squad)
Cleveland Browns
- Tony Fields II – LB – 3rd year
Denver Broncos
- David Sills V – WR – 3rd year (Practice Squad)
Green Bay Packers
- Rasul Douglas – CB – 7th year
New York Giants
- Mark Glowinski – G – 9th year
- Bryce Ford-Wheaton – WR – Rookie (Injured/Reserve)
Miami Dolphins
- David Long Jr. – LB – 5th year
San Francisco 49ers
- Colton Mckivitz – OL – 4th year
Seattle Seahawks
- Geno Smith – QB – 11th year
New York Jets
- Adam Pankey – OL – 4th year (Practice Squad)
Tennessee Titans
- Trevon Wesco – TE – 5th year