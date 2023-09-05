The 2023 National Football League regular season gets underway on Thursday. The first full Sunday slate of games will be played a few days later on Sept. 10, one day after the West Virginia University football team hosts Duquesne in the home opener.

Nineteen former Mountaineers entered the preseason on NFL rosters. After countless business decisions were made by all 32 teams, 14 WVU products remain on NFL team payrolls — nine on active rosters, four on practice squads, and one on injured reserve.

Here is a breakdown of where you can find these former West Virginia standouts suiting up on Sundays.

Arizona Cardinals

Kyzir White – ILB – 6th year

Dante Stills – DT – Rookie

Baltimore Ravens

Daryl Worley – CB – 8th year (Practice Squad)

Cincinnati Bengals

Will Grier – QB – 5th year (Practice Squad)

Cleveland Browns

Tony Fields II – LB – 3rd year

Denver Broncos

David Sills V – WR – 3rd year (Practice Squad)

Green Bay Packers

Rasul Douglas – CB – 7th year

New York Giants

Mark Glowinski – G – 9th year

Bryce Ford-Wheaton – WR – Rookie (Injured/Reserve)

Miami Dolphins

David Long Jr. – LB – 5th year

San Francisco 49ers

Colton Mckivitz – OL – 4th year

Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith – QB – 11th year

New York Jets

Adam Pankey – OL – 4th year (Practice Squad)

Tennessee Titans