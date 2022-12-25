Tight ends coach Sean Reagan hinted that something was coming Sunday afternoon. That something turned out to be a new tight end for him to coach this upcoming season.

Former LSU tight end Kole Taylor announced his commitment to the Mountaineers Sunday evening.

“Let’s work,” Taylor said in a social media post, announcing his commitment to WVU.

Taylor is listed as a 6-foot-7-inch tall, 250-pound tight end out of Grand Junction, Colorado.

Taylor played three seasons at LSU, making a total of 17 catches for 159 yards and one touchdown. His lone score came during the 2021 season.

Under first-year head coach Brian Kelly, Taylor tallied five receptions for 55 yards. He saw limited snaps this year after the emergency of young tight end Mason Taylor for the Tigers.

Taylor entered the transfer portal on Dec. 8. He will have two years of eligibility remaining when he gets to Morgantown.

Among the tight ends on the WVU roster for the 2022 season, redshirt freshman Treylan Davis is the only one who played a significant number of snaps and is returning for the 2023 campaign.

Tight end was one of the position groups that Neal Brown stated he and the staff would look to address with players in the transfer portal when he spoke on National Signing Day.

Taylor was one of the nation’s top tight end prospects in the 2020 recruiting cycle. He was listed as the country’s 10th-best tight end by 247Sports, and was a four-star prospect according to Rivals.