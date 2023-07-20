If you are staying awake to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup over the next week or two, be on the lookout for three past-and-present Mountaineers.

Ashley Lawrence and Kadeisha Buchanan will reunite on Team Canada, while WVU commit Isabella Flanigan will participate on the Philippine Women’s National Team.

Lawrence and Buchanan anchored West Virginia’s back line to multiple Big 12 championships and an appearance in the College Cup Final in 2016. They also recently played together on the Canadian women’s soccer team that won the gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. They also won bronze at the 2016 Olympics. Lastly, they will meet again during club season as teammates on Chelsea FC.

Canada’s schedule at the World Cup:

Thursday, July 20, at 10:30 p.m. ET vs. Nigeria on FOX

Wednesday, July 26, at 8:00 a.m. ET vs. Republic of Ireland on FS1

Monday, July 31, at 6:00 a.m. ET vs. Australia on FOX

WVU signee Isabella Flanigan will suit up for the Philippine Women’s National Team when they kick off against Switzerland early Friday morning at 1 a.m. ET. Flanigan previously won bronze at the Southeast Asian games and gold at the Asian Football Federation Championships as a member of the Philippines.

She signed with WVU in November following two state championship appearances with Montverde Academy in Florida.

Philippines’ schedule at the World Cup