Mountaineers place 13 on Academic All-Big 12 First Team

A program-record 13 student-athletes from the No. 4-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team were named to the Academic All-Big 12 Soccer First Team, the conference announced on Thursday.

The 13 first-team honors topped the previous mark of 12, which was set in 2018. In all, the 13 total student-athletes on the list tied for a team record, also set in 2018.

This year’s group of honorees include: senior Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel (sport management), redshirt juniors Lauren Segalla (psychology) and Grace Smith (multidisciplinary studies), juniors Jordan Brewster (business and economics) and Alina Stahl (business and economics), redshirt sophomore Mackenzie Aunkst (sport management) and sophomores Enzi Broussard (graphic design), Juliana Lynch (global supply chain management), Kayza Massey (communication studies), Nicole Payne (psychology), Gabrielle Robinson (business and economics), Aaliyah Scott (business and economics) and Julianne Vallerand (criminology).

“I am so proud of this team for all of their hard work in the classroom,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “This is a great day for our program to have so many achieve this honor. I’m very pleased with how this team continues to value and stays committed to their education.”

Ferrer-vanGinkel and Segalla were named to the Academic All-Big 12 Team for the third time in their careers, with this season marking the second time the duo have appeared on the first team. Brewster, Smith and Stahl each earned their second career nods to the first team, while eight others – Aunkst, Broussard, Lynch, Massey, Payne, Robinson, Scott and Vallerand – were featured for the first time.

A total of 131 student-athletes were honored by the Big 12 this season, including 119 on the first team.

First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second-team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes

who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation also are eligible.

