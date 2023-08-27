MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team is back at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, Monday night to host Bucknell. Kickoff against the Bison is set for 7 p.m.

Monday’s match is the annual Dog Day game, and fans are encouraged to bring their dog, along with proof of vaccination and a completed Dog Day Waiver, to the stadium.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. Any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors at the stadium ticket window on match day.

WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The office, as well as the stadium gates, opens at 6 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Nick Farrell and Adam Zundell have the call of Monday’s contest on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, and live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

The Mountaineers opened the 2023 season this past Thursday with a 3-0 victory over WAC preseason favorite California Baptist. Sophomore Marcus Caldeira scored twice while redshirt-senior Sergio Ors Navarro found the back of the net as well. Senior Jackson Lee made five saves to earn his fifth shutout with the Mountaineers.

Monday’s meeting with Bucknell is the second all-time meeting between the two programs, having met once before in 2006, a 1-0 win for the Mountaineers. Current WVU head coach Dan Stratford picked up an assist in the victory.

Bucknell is led by second-year head coach Dave Brandt, who has a 4-12-2 record with the Bison. In 25 years of coaching, Brandt is 358-98-41 with stops at Messiah University, Navy, and Hope College.

The Bison opened their season on Thursday with a 2-1 road win over Mount St. Mary’s, getting goals from Aidan Kieffer and Charlie Holmes. In the Patriot League preseason poll, Bucknell was picked ninth in the 10-team conference.