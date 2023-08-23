MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt senior Ceili McCabe and alum Amy Cashin of the West Virginia University track and field team are set to compete in the 3000-meter steeplechase at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, from August 23-27.

“We are very proud of these young women, competing at the World Championships puts them into a very prestigious group,” Mountaineers coach Sean Cleary said. “It is a tribute to the running community in Morgantown that we have two athletes living, competing for and working with WVU.”

This marks the second trip to the World Athletics Championships for McCabe and Cashin. The duo competed in the 2022 competition in Eugene, Oregon.

“The World Championship is on par with the Olympic Games, and we are very excited for Ceili and Amy,” Cleary added.

McCabe is one of 29 athletes selected to represent Canada in Budapest, and one of two Canadians running in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase. McCabe posted a season best of 9:25.98 at the Bell Canadian Track and Field Championship and is ranked 33rd globally in the 3000-meter steeplechase. McCabe will be competing in the second heat of the 3000-meter steeplechase.

Additionally, Cashin is one of 37 athletes selected to represent Australia, and one of three Australians competing in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase. Cashin boasts a personal best of 9:21.46 and is ranked 35th in the world. Cashin will compete in the third heat of the 3000-meter steeplechase.

The heats for the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase will take place on August 23, at 1:45 p.m. ET with the championship being held on August 27 at 3:05 p.m. ET. In the United States, the World Athletics Championships can be viewed on USA Network.