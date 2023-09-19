MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After earning its highest ranking in program history earlier in the day, the No. 2 West Virginia men’s soccer team picked up a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Dayton on Tuesday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The Mountaineers improve to 6-0-1 while the Flyers fall to 2-5-1.

The lone goal of the game from redshirt senior Sergio Ors Navarro off an assist from senior Thomas Decottignies. Senior Jackson Lee earned his fifth shutout of the season while making four saves.

Dayton came into the game fourth in the nation in shots per game and played that same aggressive style, outshooting WVU, 17-10, while shots on goal were even at four. Corner kicks were also even at six apiece.

The Mountaineers took the lead in the 18th minute when Decottignies dribbled through a couple of defenders to get into the box before finding Ors Navarro, who slotted the ball past a stunned keeper into the corner of the net.

In the second half, the Flyers controlled most of the possession and had their chances, but the Mountaineer defense stood tall with Lee making a couple of saves when called upon.

West Virginia nearly found a second goal in the 75th minute when junior Frederik Jorgensen’s shot was saved before settling in front of the goal. Sophomore Marcus Caldeira, who came into the game having scored in all six contests this season, raced toward the ball to knock it into the open net, but the Dayton defender got a foot on it, forcing the ball over the net.

The Mountaineers will remain home for a Sun Belt matchup with Georgia Southern on Friday. It will be the annual white out game with kickoff set for 7 p.m.