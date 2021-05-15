Mountaineers take win over Miami (OH) on Senior Day

West Virginia baseball sent its seniors off by completing a two-game sweep over Miami (OH) at Monongalia County Ballpark on Saturday, 6-3.

The Mountaineers squared off against RedHawk starter Sam Bachman (3-3), one of the top pitching prospects for the 2021 MLB Draft. The junior righty didn’t exactly bring his typical heat, and WVU took advantage for eight hits and five earned runs to hand him the loss.

“He’s got ridiculous stuff, I was kind of looking forward to seeing him throw 101 miles per hour, but he didn’t do that for me,” said WVU coach Randy Mazey. “But he was good.”

Bachman threw a lot of breaking balls throughout the appearance, especially after the second inning, when Victor Scott got a hold of a fastball to send it over the right field fence for a home run — his fourth of the season.

“Going into today, the scouting report on this guy…is he likes his slider and he likes his fastball, so I was going to get either or,” Scott said. “In this case, I got the fastball, kind of reacted to it and caught it out front.”

Ben Hampton (4-2) was the starter for West Virginia and the game’s winning pitcher after 6.0 innings of work. Hampton allowed two earned runs on six hits, while striking out six batters.

Jacob Watters got the save, coming in from the bullpen to force the final out of the contest.

Scott, who went 2-for-3 on the day with a walk, was one of four Mountaineers to nab multiple hits on the day. Matt McCormick reprised his strong performance from the series opener, logging three hits and an RBI. Nathan Blasick and Austin Davis each added a pair of hits as well, while Davis added a run in the fifth inning by blazing home from first base on McCormick’s single to left field.

“That’s what I told them after the game, I said, I hate to say this but it appears to be the best we’ve played all year,” “I’ve said this before, in a normal season, we kind of catch our stride about the halfway point, but you throw in there the COVID stuff that slowed us down, the Wammer thing that slowed us down, that just kind of set the timeline of when we catch fire back a little bit. It seems like we’re doing it right now.”

Parker Massman led the way for the Miami offense with a 3-for-4 day, knocking a double in the sixth inning. Leadoff man Benji Brokemond added two hits, while catcher Nate Stolze drove in a pair of RBIs.

Before the game, the Mountaineers honored their five seniors for Senior Day — Jackson Wolf, Kevin Brophy, Paul McIntosh and Hudson Byorick.

“They’ve been through a lot, this will be a career that they’ll remember — the first time we’ve been in a regional in a long time, we host the regional, then we’ve got the COVID thing, we’ve had a lot of great days in the Big 12,” Mazey said. “They were part of putting this program in where we feel like it’s at, so I’d like to thank all those guys for their service for the Mountaineer baseball program.”

Luckily for Mazey, those guys get one more day in the sun at Monongalia County Ballpark as WVU hosts Dayton for a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at noon. The Mountaineers and the Flyers will compete in two seven-inning games to close out WVU’s non-conference schedule before ending the regular season with a road trip at Texas on May 20-22.