MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Seven West Virginia University track and field team members are set to compete at the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field East Regional Championship, from May 25-28, at Robert C. Haugh Complex – Outdoor Track and Field in Bloomington, Indiana.

Women’s events will begin with the first round on Thursday, May 26, at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the final round on Saturday, May 28 at 1 p.m.

Live results for the meet are available at WVUSports.com.

Redshirt senior Hayley Jackson (1,500 meters), sophomores Jo-Lauren Keane and Cassandra Williamson (800 meters), redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe, senior Katherine Dowie and fifth-year senior Sylvia Russell (3,000-meter steeplechase), as well as senior Tessa Constantine (400-meter hurdles) all ranked in the top 48 of the NCAA East Region in their respective events.

On Thursday, the Mountaineers are set to begin action in the 1,500-meter at 6:30 p.m., followed by the 800-meter at 7:50 p.m. and the 400-meter hurdles at 8:20 p.m. The top-24 times in each event will move on to Saturday’s final round.

Saturday’s 1,500-meter final is tabbed for 5:15 p.m., followed by the 3,000-meter steeplechase final at 5:40 p.m., the 800-meter final at 7:05 p.m. and the 400-meter hurdles final at 7:25 p.m.

McCabe enters the event ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 2 nationally in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a season-best time of 9:32.14 at the Mountaineer Twilight, on April 30, in Morgantown, West Virginia.

The Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada native is coming off of a first-place gold medal performance at the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championship, on May 14, in Lubbock, Texas.

Dowie ranks third in the Big 12 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. The Carisbrook, Victoria, Australia native qualified for this year’s regional meet after recording a personal-best time of 10:13.68 at the Mountaineer Showcase, in Morgantown, West Virginia, on April 22.

Last week, at the Big 12 Championship, Dowie had an All-Big 12 performance in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a fifth-place finish in 10:41.39.

Russell ranks fifth in the Big 12 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a season-best time of 10:21.25 at the WVU Last Chance in Morgantown, West Virginia, on May 7.

The Ajax, Ontario, Canada native is coming off of a fourth-place performance at the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championship, on May 14, in Lubbock, Texas.

Next, Keane ranks eighth in the 800-meter in the Big 12. The Corofin, Co. Clare, Ireland native qualified for this year’s regional meet after recording a time of 2:05.67 at the Big 12 Championship in Lubbock, Texas. Keane earned All-Big 12 honors.

Williamson enters the event ranked No. 10 in the Big 12 in the 800-meter with a time of 2:05.84 at the Big 12 Championship in Lubbock, Texas. Williamson earned All-Big 12 honors at the conference meet.

Jackson ran a season-best time of 4:19.88 in the 1,500 meters at the Big 12 Championship in Lubbock, Texas. Jackson earned All-Big 12 honors and enters the meet ranked eighth in the conference.

Additionally, Constantine is set to compete in the 400-meter hurdle competition in Bloomington. The Sydney, Australia, native tallied a career-best time of 59.31 in the event at the Mountaineer Twilight on April 30. The time ranks No. 8 in the Big 12, entering the NCAA East Preliminary Round.

Last season, four athletes competed at the 2021 NCAA East Preliminary Round, at Hodges Stadium, in Jacksonville, Florida.

McCabe finished in third place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:51.81 and qualified for the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

She was followed by Dowie, who finished in 42nd with a time of 10:46.89.

Jackson took 38th overall in the 1,500 meters first round in 4:27.50 and finished 11th in her heat. Peter-Gay McKenzie placed 33rd in the long jump competition with a distance of 5.88 meters.

For each individual event contested at each of the preliminary sites, the top-48 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. The top-24 declared relay teams for each relay event were accepted into the competition.

Qualifiers out of the East and West Regions who place in the top 12 in their events will advance to the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, from June 8-11.