Junior forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran’s 56th-minute goal helped lead the West Virginia University women’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over Kansas at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence on Sunday afternoon.

A native of Wichita, Kansas, Heredia-Beltran scored just her second goal of the season, as well as the sixth of her career to give the Mountaineers (7-7-3, 5-3-1 Big 12) the road win. WVU also recorded its fourth straight shutout and is now on a four-game winning streak, its longest since the end of the 2022 campaign when they won six in a row.

The first half once again ended in a scoreless draw, but the Mountaineer offense came out swinging in the second half. West Virginia took the lead within the first 10 minutes of the period, as Heredia-Beltran’s header strike was positioned perfectly above the KU keeper. Freshman forward Jordyn Wilson and fifth-year senior midfielder Maya McCutcheon set up the score, with a pair of one-touch balls that gave Heredia-Beltran the perfect positioning for the header goal.

From there, the Jayhawks started to knock on the door, but fifth-year senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey and the Mountaineer defense kept them at bay. For the fourth straight game, Massey and the back line posted a clean sheet as they held KU to just two shots on goal.

West Virginia outshot Kansas, 12-9, including 6-2 in shots on frame and 3-2 in corner kicks. Heredia-Beltran paced the offense with her fourth career game-winning goal and two shots on goal, while fifth-year senior defender Julianne Vallerand and freshman forward Jacey Rase led the team with three shots in the match. McCutcheon and Wilson each added their second assists of the season on Heredia-Beltran’s tally.

With the win, West Virginia improves to 9-3-2 all-time against the Jayhawks, including 5-1-1 in games played in Lawrence.

After a week off, West Virginia returns to Morgantown for the regular-season finale against Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 23. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. It’s Senior Night, and the Mountaineers will honor seven senior members of the squad prior to the match.