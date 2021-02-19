Mountaineers welcome TCU for Senior Day matchup

The No. 19/24-ranked West Virginia University women’s basketball team welcomes TCU to Morgantown on Saturday, Feb. 20, as the Mountaineers get set for their 2020-21 home finale.

Opening tip against the Horned Frogs is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, at the WVU Coliseum. Dan Zangrilli and Ayana Dunning will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The game can be found on 98.3 FM, 1490 AM as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUSports.com. Saturday’s contest also will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Chuckie Kempf and Brenda VanLengen on the call. For more information on how to watch Saturday’s game, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols, and for the overall safety of spectators at indoor events, attendance will be capped at 2,800 spectators. Priority will be given to families and guests of the players and coaching staffs, along with a limited number of WVU students and fans.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME to avoid lines at the gate on game day. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. At the ticket window on game day, any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors. The discounted online pricing will be available until tip-off.

The Mountaineer Ticket Office, as well as credential pickup located at the Gold Gate, opens an hour before tip-off on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid Student I.D. All tickets are reserved in blocks, ranging from one to six seats, and socially distanced. Fans will be able to utilize the “Pick Your Own Seat” map when selecting seats.

Saturday’s contest against the Horned Frogs is Senior Day, as redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick will be honored prior to tip-off.

West Virginia (16-3, 10-3 Big 12) and TCU (8-10, 3-10 Big 12) meet on the basketball court for the 21st times on Feb. 20. The Mountaineers lead the all-time series, 15-5, including a 6-2 record when playing in Morgantown. West Virginia took the first meeting between the two teams this season, behind a 30-point game from Gondrezick. WVU’s 79 points scored in the first contest this year was its most against TCU since Feb. 16, 2019.

WVU is coming off a 72-71 upset at the hands of Oklahoma, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, on Feb. 13. West Virginia held a solid lead throughout most of the contest, but couldn’t overcome a Sooner offensive spark in the fourth quarter to put away the win. OU outscored the Mountaineers 15-5 in the final frame to come away with the upset victory.

Sophomore guard Kirsten Deans paced WVU’s scoring efforts, netting 22 points and dishing out six assists. Gondrezick (19) and junior guard Jasmine Carson (10) also finished in double figures in the loss, while sophomore forward Esmery Martinez led the way with nine rebounds.

TCU comes into Saturday’s game after losing to Iowa State, 92-81, on Feb. 13. Guard Lauren Heard once again led the Horned Frogs’ offensive attack with 26 points, as four total players finished in double figures against the Cyclones. Heard also paced TCU on the glass, with seven boards, and finished the game with a team-best nine assists. The Horned Frogs have lost four of their last five games dating back to Jan. 26.

Heard leads TCU in scoring (19.9), assists (5.44) and steals (2.0) this season, while forward Michelle Berry leads the team in rebounding, at 7.7 boards per game. The Horned Frogs are led by seventh-year head coach Raegan Pebley who owns a 125-88 record during her time in Fort Worth.