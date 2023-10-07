MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams wrapped up competition at the West Virginia State Games at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park on Saturday.

West Virginia finished with 3,115.5 total points to lead the meet. The men’s team won all eight events on Saturday and finished with 1,815 total points for the meet. The next closest team was Davis & Elkins, scoring 370 points.

The women’s team finished in second place behind Marshall with 1,300.5 points. The Thundering Herd finished with 1,340.5 points.

“Overall, a pretty good weekend,” head coach Vic Riggs said. “Definitely improved from last weekend. Our splitting and racing were much better. We do have a lot of work to do and with that comes an opportunity to improve. Never fun losing and now we’ll start to see what this team is made of. We’ll get back to work on Monday and get ready for Penn State.”

The second day of the meet began with the women’s 400-yard medley relay. The Mountaineers won their first event with the team comprised of freshmen Delaney Cox and Madeline Smutny and sophomores Mia Cheatwood and Ada Szwabinska placing first with a time of 3:53.12.

Cheatwood also won the 200-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard individual medley. Szwabinska won the 100-yard freestyle event.

In six individual events, the men’s team had five different winners. Senior Danny Berlitz led the way, winning the 200-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard individual medley events.

West Virginia has now won the West Virginia State Games in each of its 12 seasons. The men’s team continued its dominance, as it has never lost at this meet. The women’s team lost for just the second time.

Up next, the Mountaineers host Penn State on Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown. The men’s team will compete on Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. and the women’s team will compete at 10 a.m. on Oct. 14.