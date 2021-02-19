NCAA to allow limited fan capacity to all rounds of March Madness

Fans who have been waiting to see West Virginia’s return to the NCAA Tournament could have the opportunity to see it in person.

The NCAA announced Friday that it will allow up to 25 percent capacity to all rounds of the tournament, including the Final Four, with physical distancing. The decision was made alongside Indiana state and local health authorities.

The entirety of the 2021 NCAA Tournament will take place in Indiana, with the majority of games taking place in Indianapolis.

“This year’s tournament will be like no other, and while we know it won’t be the same for anyone, we are looking forward to providing a memorable experience for the student-athletes, coaches and fans at a once-in-a-lifetime tournament,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball. “After the cancellation of the 2020 tournament, we are happy to welcome some fans back to all rounds of the Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.”

This capacity number will include players, coaches, staff, family members as well as fans. As is the norm this season, all attendees will need to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing, while all venues will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected — along with other safety measures.

“The number one priority for decisions around the tournament continues to be the safety and well-being of everyone participating in the event,” said NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline. “We have been in regular conversations with the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group and local health officials to make sure we have the right protocols in place to provide a safe environment. Additionally, IU Health is providing critical testing and monitoring services enabling us to safely conduct the tournament.”