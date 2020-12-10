Neal Brown not putting “pressure” on seniors to use extra year of eligibility

Head coach hopes to have clearer picture of who is and isn’t returning in the coming days

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The NCAA responded to an unprecedented time in college athletics by providing eligibility relief to all Division I athletes in 2020, but WVU head coach Neal Brown said he isn’t yet certain how that ruling will impact the future of his football team.

Under the NCAA’s blanket waiver for eligibility relief, all of Brown’s players have gained an extra year of eligibility and an extension of their eligibility period. Brown said he has discussed the situation with some of his athletes, but with senior day coming up Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium, he said he doesn’t know how many of those seniors will return for another season.

“We may have a few,” Brown said. “I’m not putting a lot of pressure on them. I don’t think it’s the right time during the season. We talked about the option and what that means, what it looks like, all those types of things, during the bye week, but I’m not putting pressure on them.”

From a scholarship perspective, WVU is in good shape regardless of who returns, according to Brown.

“We’re OK from a scholarship number standpoint, so it’s not something that I’m overly concerned with in that regard,” Brown said.

WVU lists 20 seniors on its roster, and many of those athletes will be recognized Saturday before the Oklahoma game. WVU Athletics officials say the senior day ceremony will begin around 11:45 a.m., and will be conducted in a physically distanced manner.