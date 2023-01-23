MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — While only two new coaches were brought in, there were four changes made to the makeup of West Virginia’s coaching staff on the offensive side of the football this offseason.

The most noteworthy of those changes is the promotion of running backs coach Chad Scott to offensive coordinator. Scott and former tight ends coach Sean Reagan remain with the program, but are in a different role than they were in when the 2022 regular season ended.

Two names were brought back into the fold, meanwhile. One of the sons of Mountaineer football, Blaine Stewart, has returned to the program after coaching in the NFL for several seasons. Former graduate assistant Bilal Marshall has also found his way back to Morgantown.

Brown made his first public comments about those changes on Monday during a wide-ranging offseason press conference.

Starting with the new OC, the WVU head coach stated directly that Scott earned the promotion.

“If you look at his position room, I think from (2020) on have really exceeded expectations. I think you’ve seen him, and the way his guys have produced, and he’s been our most consistent recruiter, not only positionally, but from an area standpoint,” said Brown. “He’s dynamic in front of the room. Guys want to follow him.”

Brown added how well-respected Scott is within the locker room. WVU’s running backs had their most productive season since 2016 last year, and Scott helped coach up freshman running back CJ Donaldson, who burst onto the scene last fall.

“I’m excited about where that’s going,” Brown said when speaking about what he has seen from Scott since announcing the promotion.

While Scott now takes over the entire offense, Reagan moves back into a position that he was in previously. The veteran assistant coach is once again in charge of the quarterbacks. Most recently, he led that position group when Jarrett Doege was WVU’s starting quarterback.

It is Reagan’s time with Doege and others that, in Brown’s opinion, shows he’s the right man to lead that position room this fall.

“When I’m looking at coaching, I’m looking at who maximizes talent. Who gets the most out of their guys,” said Brown. “Other than managing expectations, coaching great players isn’t overly difficult. Who gets the most out of the guys that are in the room? Who maximizes talent? Who can develop? And I really think along the way, and I’ll even go to the guys we’ve had here, I really think that when he coaches quarterbacks he maximizes what they were.”

Reagan will be in charge of a room made up of young talent. Garrett Greene started each of the final two games last season after orchestrating a fourth-quarter comeback win over Oklahoma. Nicco Marchiol came into the regular season finale in relief of Greene, and helped lead WVU to victory over Oklahoma State.

“We’ve got two young guys that have been here, that I think are on the cusp of being really good Big 12 starters, and he can get them across that,” added Brown.

According to Brown, play-calling duties will be assigned after the spring. Scott will get his chance to call plays during the spring schedule. Reagan will also have some input on the offense, though he won’t call plays.

As for the incoming coaches, both are familiar with WVU football. One has even previously been on the sidelines with Brown at West Virginia.

That is Marshall, a graduate assistant with the program in 2020 and 2021. He returns to Milan Puskar Stadium after a one-year stint at VMI as the Keydets’ wide receivers coach. According to Brown, it made a lot of sense to bring him back.

“Probably as good of a young coach that we’ve had, that I’ve been around ever since leading offenses,” added WVU’s fifth-year head coach. “He’s going to be an elite recruiter as he gets experience. He’s a really good teacher on the grass.”

Marshall will be working with a new group of receivers, as all four of West Virginia’s most productive pass catchers in 2022 are no longer with the program. WVU has since added multiple wideouts through the transfer portal, and signed high school commit Rodney Gallagher III.

“I think you’re going to see some real growth out of our group there,” said Brown.

Last but not least is Stewart, the son of former Mountaineer head coach Bill Stewart. Blaine grew up in the program, being around his late father, who spent 11 years with the Mountaineers. He never played or suited up for the Mountaineers, though he has maintained a relationship with the current coaching staff in part, thanks to Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“I had an opportunity to go up and watch him coach, and a lot of our staff’s had the opportunity to go up and watch him coach,” said Brown. “Multiple staff members brought me Blaine’s name and said, ‘Listen, this guy can coach.’”

Brown stated that Stewart’s activity level helped make him an attractive coach. After spending four years within the Steelers organization, Stewart will have to get up to speed on the current recruiting dos and don’ts. But as far as football knowledge and teaching ability, Brown feels he’s a great addition to the staff.