MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – New season tickets for West Virginia’s 2023-24 men’s basketball campaign are now on sale at the Mountaineer Ticket Office.

New men’s basketball season ticket holders who purchase by Tuesday, Aug. 8 will have the opportunity to select their seat locations during the online Optional Seat Selection Process in mid-August. New season ticket holders who are not currently Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members can increase their priority standing and improve their selection time by joining the MAC for as little as $100 annually. To learn more or make a gift, visit www.wvumac.com, or contact the Mountaineer Athletic Club office at MAC@mail.wvu.edu or (304) 293-2294.

Purchasing upper level season tickets will guarantee fans a seat selection time and save money compared to buying tickets at the single-game price. Upper level season tickets are available for $405 each in the upper sideline sections, and $335 in the upper baseline sections. Fans should note the WVU Coliseum sideline sections are 206-217 and 231-237 and upper baseline sections are 201-205, 218-225 and 238-240.

To order 2023-24 men’s basketball season tickets, visit WVUGAME.com or call 1-800-WVU GAME.

New season ticket order forms have been mailed to MAC members and past ticket purchasers, while WVU faculty/staff members should watch for announcements on how to utilize their 20% discount in E-NEWS. Faculty/staff can purchase up to six season tickets at the discounted rate.

Season tickets purchased after August 8 will be allocated by the Mountaineer Ticket Office to the best available seats based on MAC annual giving levels and priority points within each giving level.

West Virginia will play 18 regular season home games and an exhibition at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers open the regular season against Missouri State on Nov. 6. The 2023-24 home schedule features matchups with Kansas, Baylor, Texas, Kansas State, Texas Tech and more. The nonconference slate is highlighted by the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Friday, Dec. 1 when WVU hosts St. John’s and the return of the Backyard Brawl to Morgantown as the Mountaineers host Pitt on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Mini-package and single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.