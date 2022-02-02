Niblack, Quinerly hit milestones as WVU beats TCU

WVU’s Kari Niblack (left) drives against Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee (right) on Jan. 8, 2022. Lee’s Wildcats took down the Mountaineers 71-61 in Morgantown. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

Guard JJ Quinerly was tapped for her first college start against TCU on Wednesday night in Fort Worth, and she mad the most of it.

Coach Mike Carey tapped on the freshman to fill the absence of KK Deans, and in response, Quinerly gave his team 16 points, six rebounds and five steals as the Mountaineers (10-8, 4-5 Big 12) beat the Horned Frogs (6-12, 2-7) by a score of 70-62.

WVU nearly led the entire game, owning the lead for almost 37 minutes after going in front early in the first quarter. The Horned Frogs held the lead for the last time at the 6:04 mark in the first quarter, but from that point on, it was all Mountaineers.

Esmery Martinez was the heart of WVU in the first half, logging seven points and five rebounds at the break. TCU’s Lauren Heard also planted the seeds of a strong performance, notching 10 first half points.

WVU’s third quarter struggles seemed to reappear as its field goal percentage took a dip, but the Mountaineers still outscored the struggling Horned Frogs. West Virginia outscored TCU in the first three quarters of the game, but TCU managed to mount a minor comeback in the fourth.

That wasn’t enough, as the Horned Frogs tried to extend the game with late-game fouling, only to let the Mountaineers seal the game.

Quinerly hit a career milestone with her sixth point of the game, scoring her 100th career point at WVU. Forward Kari Niblack put herself in unique company, however, as she notched her 1,000th career point when she made WVU’s first basket of the second half. Niblack becomes the 38th WVU player to join the 1,000-point club.

Guard Madisen Smith led West Virginia with 18 points, adding five assists and two rebounds. Martinez added 11 points and six boards, while Niblack matched that rebound total with eight points.

Heard was one assist away from a triple-double for TCU, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Michelle Berry and Kayla Mokwuah were the only other Horned Frogs in double figures, each adding 10.

West Virginia next hits the court on Saturday when it faces No. 18 Oklahoma on the road. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET.