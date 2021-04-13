Nine from WVU volleyball earn Academic All-Big 12 accolades

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Nine members of the West Virginia University volleyball team were named to the 2020-21 Academic All-Big 12 Volleyball Team, announced by the league office on Tuesday.

All but one of the honorees landed on the Academic All-Big 12 First Team.

Of the Mountaineers honored, senior Lindsay Proctor (accountancy) and junior Lacey Zerwas (business) claimed the first-team recognition with a 4.00 grade point average (GPA). The duo was two of 11 from the conference to boast a 4.00 GPA. Proctor was named to the first team for the third time, while Zerwas received her second career honor.

Seniors Alexa Hasting (design studies) and Briana Lynch (biology) also earned their third career first-team honors, while junior Kristin Lux (sport management) garnered her second career Academic All-Big 12 First Team accolade.

A trio of Mountaineers also were named to the first team for the first time in their careers: redshirt senior Audrey Adams (elementary education), redshirt sophomore Marielena Somoza (fashion, design & merchandising) and sophomore Emmy Ogogor (exercise physiology).

Additionally, sophomore Natalie Winter (graphic design) earned her first career honor and was named to the second team after landing on the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team a year ago.

In total, 79 student-athletes were named to the 2020-21 Academic All-Big 12 Volleyball Team. The first team is comprised of 74 selections, while five members were represented on the second team. Iowa State led the way with 12 honorees.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 GPA or higher, while the second team selections hold a 3.00-3.19 GPA.



To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher, either cumulative or the two previous semesters, and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation also are eligible.