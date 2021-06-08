Nine men’s soccer Mountaineers earn Academic All-MAC

Nine members of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team have been named to the Academic All-MAC Team, as announced by the Mid-American Conference on Tuesday.

Seniors Pau Jimenez Albelda (sport management), Kevin Morris (business data analytics), Nic Short (sport and exercise psychology) and Steven Tekesky (sport management), juniors Aaron Denk Gracia (general business) and Ike Swiger (business), redshirt sophomore Dyon Dromers (sport management) and redshirt freshmen Kyle Lehnert (sport and exercise psychology) and Sam Morgan (business) represented the Mountaineers on this year’s team.

West Virginia’s nine honorees mark the squad’s second-straight year with nine Academic All-MAC team members, while the total is WVU’s second-most since joining the league in 2012. Morris garnered his third career accolade, while Jimemez Albelda and Tekesky were placed on the team for the second time in their careers. Short, Denk Gracia, Swiger, Dromers, Lehnert and Morgan made their debuts on the team this season.

A total of 52 student-athletes across the Mid-American Conference’s six men’s soccer member institutions were named to the team. Morris and Dromers were two of just five student-athletes to be named to the team with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages (GPA).

The Academic All-MAC honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50% of their team’s contests in 2021.

