Nine WVU men’s soccer players named to Academic All-MAC team

Nine members of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team have been named to the 2021 Academic All-MAC Team, the Mid-American Conference announced on Thursday.

Fifth-year senior midfielder Pau Jimenez Albelda (sport management/multidisciplinary studies), defender Kevin Morris (business data analytics) and goalkeeper Steven Tekesky (sport management), senior defender Aaron Denk Gracia (general business) and forward Ike Swiger (management), redshirt junior midfielder/defender Dyon Dromers (sport management), redshirt sophomore defender Kyle Lehnert (sport and exercise psychology) and sophomore midfielder Ryan Baer (sport management) and forward Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi (general business) all represented the Mountaineers on this year’s academic all-conference team.

The squad has now placed nine student-athletes on the Academic All-MAC Team for three consecutive seasons, tied for the second-most in single-season program history. Morris claimed his fourth career Academic All-MAC honor, while Jimenez Albelda and Tekesky each made the list for the third time. Denk Gracia, Dromers, Lehnert and Swiger are all two-time selections to the team, while Baer are Bourlot Jaeggi each earned their first career honor.

A total of 57 student-athletes were named to the team by the MAC this season. Of note, Morris was one of just four players in the conference to make the squad with a 4.0 grade point average.

The Academic All-MAC honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests for that particular sport.